RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $352.64 million and $2.80 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00529660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00220406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00243692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

