RED Trading Up 18.7% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $260,419.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00688026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

