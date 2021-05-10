Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS RCPUF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.93. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.93.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

