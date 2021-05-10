Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

