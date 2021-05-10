Realio Network Price Up 14% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $17.59 million and $801,317.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00246094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01180599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.00755374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.84 or 0.99863452 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

