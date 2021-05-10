Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $86.04 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.