Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,435 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $487.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day moving average of $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

