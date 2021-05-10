Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 10,572 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $138.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

