Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $27.15 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $314.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $894.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

