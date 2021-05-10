Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $22.46 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 785,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after buying an additional 595,475 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 359,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.