Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in CVS Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

