Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.78.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.