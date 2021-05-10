Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$44.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

