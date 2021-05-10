Raymond James Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

