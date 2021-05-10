Raymond James Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $50.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

