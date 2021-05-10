Raymond James Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $86.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

ENV stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

