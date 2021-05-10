Raymond James Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.21.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.43%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.