Raymond James Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$68.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$68.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$61.90. 887,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,010. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.51. The stock has a market cap of C$60.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

