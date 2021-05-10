Raymond James Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$37.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$37.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -44.31.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

