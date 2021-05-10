Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.