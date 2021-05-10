Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.