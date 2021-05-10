Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.01

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.01 and last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 5575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.64.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

