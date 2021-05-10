Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.85. 62,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,805. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

