Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.
Shares of RXT stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.85. 62,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,805. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.
In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
