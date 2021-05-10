Quixant (LON:QXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), with a volume of 181418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.41. The company has a market cap of £107.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

