Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

