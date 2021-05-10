Qcash Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and $1.46 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00482580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00243617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.28 or 0.01219433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00733469 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

