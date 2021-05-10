Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.69 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

