Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

