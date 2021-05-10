Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

