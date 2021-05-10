Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Lowered by Analyst

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$41.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 84.86%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

