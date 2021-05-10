Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By KeyCorp

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

