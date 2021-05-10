Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

