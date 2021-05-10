Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,910. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

