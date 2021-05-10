Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Increased by Analyst

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPX stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.