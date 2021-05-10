Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

