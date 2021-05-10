Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $99.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

