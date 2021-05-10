Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered by Oppenheimer

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MediWound in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.47 on Monday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

