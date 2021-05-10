Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered by William Blair

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for eXp World in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EXPI stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 100.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $24,628,950. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

