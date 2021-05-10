Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Raised by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

NYSE DIN opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

