Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted by William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of XRAY opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $69.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

