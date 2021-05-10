Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Cut by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

GOLD stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after buying an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.