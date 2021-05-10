Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Atotech alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,303,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.