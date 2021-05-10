Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

TSE FTS opened at C$54.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

