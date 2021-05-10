Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Endo International plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

