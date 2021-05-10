Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

