Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 369,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

