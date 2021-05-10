PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.27. 34,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

