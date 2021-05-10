PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 9.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.20. 1,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 675,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

