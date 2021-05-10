PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 9.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.20. 1,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 675,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.