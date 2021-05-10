Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

