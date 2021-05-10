Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for 2.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.85. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

